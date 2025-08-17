Europe
AFP, Moscow
Sun Aug 17, 2025 12:28 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 12:37 AM

Blast at Russian gunpowder factory kills 11

At least 11 people were killed and dozens more injured in a factory blast in a Russian region outside Moscow, Russian authorities said yesterday.

Russian state officials said the blast took place at a factory in the Ryazan region, with independent media reporting that it was a gunpowder plant.

Russian emergency officials said they were working around the clock to clear the damage.

"Unfortunately, 11 people were killed," the emergency situations ministry said on social media, publishing photographs of debris and severe damage to a building.

It added that 130 people were injured in the blast.

According to independent media reports, the explosion happened at the Elastik gunpowder and ammunition factory.

 

