Australian TV apologises for editing photo of woman MP

An Australian television news channel apologised "unreservedly" yesterday for altering a photo of a state lawmaker, who complained it gave her "enlarged boobs" and a more revealing dress.

Georgie Purcell, upper house member of the Victorian state parliament, posted side-by-side the original photo and the version edited by 9News Melbourne, part of Nine Network Australia.

In the edited image, which was broadcast on Monday evening, her white sleeveless dress has been transformed into a halter top and skirt, exposing her midriff.

A translucent light grey square transposed over part of the photo seems to accentuate the MP's chest.

"I endured a lot yesterday. But having my body and outfit photoshopped by a media outlet was not on my bingo card," Purcell said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Note the enlarged boobs and outfit to be made more revealing. Can't imagine this happening to a male MP. What gives?"