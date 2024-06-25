Attack In Russia’s Dagestan: Death toll rises to 20

Moscow launches terror probe

The death toll from a series of brazen attacks on churches and synagogues in Russia's mainly Muslim region of Dagestan rose to 20 yesterday after gunmen went on the rampage in coordinated attacks in two of the republic's most important cities.

Gunmen with automatic weapons burst into an Orthodox church and a synagogue in the ancient city of Derbent on Sunday evening, setting fire to an icon at the church and killing a 66-year-old Orthodox priest, Nikolai Kotelnikov.

In the city of Makhachkala, about 125 km (75 miles) north on the Caspian Sea shore, attackers shot at a traffic police post and attacked a church.

Gun battles erupted around the Assumption Cathedral in Makhachkala and heavy automatic gunfire rang out late into the night. Footage showed residents running for cover as plumes of smoke rose above the city.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Russia's Investigative Committee said 15 policemen and four civilians were killed. According to Dagestan's healthcare ministry, 46 more people were wounded. The Investigative Committee said it had launched criminal probes over "acts of terror".

At least five attackers were killed, some were shown by local media shot dead on a pavement.

"This is a day of tragedy for Dagestan and the whole country," said Sergei Melikov, the head of the Dagestan region, who yesterday visited the synagogue and church that were attacked in Derbent.

He said that foreign forces had been involved in preparing the attack, but gave no details. "This is an attempt to cleave apart our unity."

Dagestan announced three days of mourning. Photos of the dead policemen were lined up on the street by red carnations.

President Vladimir Putin, who has long accused the West of trying to stoke separatism in the Caucasus, sent his condolences to those who lost loved ones.

Dagestan is a mainly Muslim republic of Russia's North Caucasus, a patchwork of ethnic groups, languages and regions that live in the shadow of the Caucasus mountains between the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea.

The attack on Christian and Jewish places of worship stoked fears Russia may be facing a renewed militant threat just three months after a deadly attack in Moscow.

In the Moscow attack, 145 people were killed at the Crocus concert hall, an attack claimed by Islamic State.

In October, after the war in Gaza broke out, rioters waving Palestinian flags broke down glass doors and rampaged through Makhachkala airport to look for Jewish passengers on a flight arriving from Tel Aviv.