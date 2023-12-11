Ask Ukraine

Says Russia’s Lavrov when asked about peace talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov yesterday said that the West was trying to exhaust Russia in Ukraine and that if peace talks were to take place then Kyiv would have to change its own presidential decree.

"It is up to the Ukrainians to recognise how deep they are in the hole where the Americans put them," Lavrov said of the war.

When asked what the chances were of diplomacy to bring about a ceasefire or peace, he said: "You'll have to call Mr (President Volodymyr) Zelensky because a year and half ago he signed a decree prohibiting any negotiations with (Russian Presidnet Vladimir) Putin."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials pressed on with a campaign to remove Soviet-era monuments on Saturday as authorities in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv dismantled a statue of a Red Army commander from a central boulevard.

Ukraine has doubled down on efforts to erase all traces of Russian rule amid a full-scale invasion by Kremlin troops, now nearing its two-year mark.

Municipal workers on Saturday carefully hoisted the hulking statue of Mykola Shchors, a Soviet field commander during Russian Civil War, off its pedestal.

The structure had occupied a prominent spot on a central artery named after Ukraine's national poet.

Onlookers stopped to watch and photograph as a giant crane lowered the horse-riding Shchors onto a flatbed truck.

"We need to educate our youth so that they know our history," said Zoya Kobyliukova, 82, who described communism as a "utopia" that led to many people being killed.