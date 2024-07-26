Arrives a show like no other

In the midst of its own political upheaval and rising global tensions, France is set to host an unprecedented Olympic showcase, marking a significant departure from traditional stadium settings for the first time since the Summer Olympics began in 1896.

As athletes and visitors converge on Paris, the City of Light aims to shine through its storied past and ambitious present, hoping to leave an indelible mark on Olympic history.

In the presence of 300,000 invited guests, a staggering 10,500 athletes will parade along a six-kilometre stretch of the Seine -- set to host several swimming events after the ban to swim there since 1923 was lifted recently -- concluding in front of the Trocadero, opposite the Eiffel Tower, in an opening ceremony laden with security concerns.

France will deploy its largest post-war security operation for today's opening ceremony. A stringent security perimeter has been established along the Seine, with up to 45,000 police officers, thousands of soldiers, and private security guards ensuring the safety of the ceremony and events throughout Paris.

Against the backdrop of the War in Ukraine, athletes from Russia and Belarus will compete as neutrals. Furthermore, the ongoing conflict in Gaza, coupled with France's significant Muslim and Jewish populations, has led Israel to implement unprecedented security measures for its teams.

While the essence of any Games is that it brings many nations to a focal point, promising several records and milestones, this edition of the Olympics in Paris could be a bit more than just that.

The Argentina-Morocco game in Saint Etienne in the men's football tournament, which began two days before the opening ceremony, had already seen chaotic interruption from the crowd which led to the game being suspended for about two hours before Morocco were declared eventual winners.

Meanwhile, claims of a spying scandal using drones have been made by the New Zealand women's football authorities, accusing unauthorised surveillance during a training session from their Canadian rivals. Both these incidents are now being investigated by the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, New Zealand women's football has accused their Canadian rivals of unauthorized drone surveillance during a training session. Both this incident and the disruption of the Argentina-Morocco match are currently under investigation by the relevant authorities.

The logistical and security challenges reflect a world grappling with uncertainty and conflict. Yet, as Paris stands on the brink of hosting the 33rd Summer Olympic Games, the famed city promises a spectacle unlike any other.