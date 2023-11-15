AI images of white faces are now ‘hyper-real’: study

Europe
AFP, Paris
Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:25 AM

Images of faces generated by artificial intelligence (AI) can now appear more real than pictures of real people -- as long as they are white, a study said on Monday.

AI is now so good at depicting white people that the images are "hyper-real", said the report in the journal Psychological Science.

But AI tends to depict people of other ethnicities with white features because the data used to train the algorithms is biased, said lead author Amy Dawel from the Australian National University (ANU).

"If white AI faces are consistently perceived as more realistic, this technology could have serious implications for people of colour by ultimately reinforcing racial biases online," she said.

The authors said it was vital to educate the public about the hyper-realism of today's AI to avoid misinformation and online scams.

The researchers used 200 pictures -- 100 AI-generated and 100 real humans -- and asked 124 participants which were AI and which were genuine.

Of the five faces most often identified as human, four were AI. Of the top five judged as AI, four were human.

