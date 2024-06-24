Europe
AFP, Moscow
Mon Jun 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 02:35 AM

Most Viewed

Europe

8 killed in attack on synagogues, churches in Russia

AFP, Moscow
Mon Jun 24, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 02:35 AM

Gunmen yesterday attacked synagogues and churches in Russia's North Caucasus region of Dagestan, killing a priest, six police officers, and a member of the national guard, security officials said.

The attacks took place in Dagestan's largest city of Makhachkala and in the coastal city of Derbent, where gunfights were ongoing.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened criminal probes over "acts of terror", while the hunt for the gunmen was ongoing.

Witnesses could hear shooting near a church in Makhachkala while shootouts were continuing in Derbent, the TASS state news agency reported. Dagestan's interior ministry said it had killed two of the gunmen in Makhachkala.

Sunday is a religious holiday in the Russian Orthodox Church called Pentecost Sunday. Dagestan is a largely Muslim region of Russia, neighbouring Chechnya.

"This evening in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala armed attacks were carried out on two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police check-point," said the National Antiterrorism Committee in a statement to RIA Novosti news agency.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আস্থা-বিশ্বাস অর্জন করতে পেরেছি বলেই বারবার ক্ষমতায় এসেছি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘সংগঠনকে শক্তিশালী করতে পারলে এবং জনগণের সমর্থন পেলে কোনো হামলা বা ষড়যন্ত্র আওয়ামী লীগকে ধ্বংস করতে পারবে না।’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

রাশিয়ায় বন্দুকধারীর হামলায় ৬ পুলিশসহ নিহত ৮

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification