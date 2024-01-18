40 Tunisians missing in Med

Around 40 Tunisian migrants attempting to reach Italy by sea have been missing for five days, the Tunisian National Guard said.

The migrants left from the city of Sfax, in the centre of Tunisia's east coast, overnight last Wednesday to Thursday, the national guard said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Relatives who lost contact with them alerted the guard, which then launched a search using significant resources in an attempt to locate missing people.

Eastern Tunisia, alongside Libya, is the main departure point for thousands of irregular migrants escaping conflicts or dire economic circumstances in search of better lives in Europe.