Europe
Reuters
Thu Dec 7, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 02:10 AM

Most Viewed

Europe

2023 will be the warmest yr on record: EU

Reuters
Thu Dec 7, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 02:10 AM

European Union scientists said yesterday that 2023 would be the warmest year on record, as global mean temperature for the first 11 months of the year hit the highest level on record, 1.46°C (34.63°F) above the 1850-1900 average.

The temperature for January-November period was 0.13°C higher than the average for the same period in 2016, currently the warmest calendar year on record, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

November 2023 was the warmest November on record globally, with an average surface air temperature of 14.22°C, 0.85°C above the 1991-2020 average for November and 0.32°C above the previous warmest November, in 2020, it added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
নরসিংদী
|রাজনীতি

আ. লীগ নেতা বললেন ‘নৌকার লোক পালানোর সুযোগ পাবে না’

স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থী ও জেলা আওয়ামী লীগের যুগ্ম সাধারণ সম্পাদক কামরুজ্জামান কামরুলের পক্ষে প্রচারে নেমে আজ বুধবার বিকেলে এক মতবিনিময় সভায় এ কথা বলেন তিনি।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আরও ১১০ ইউএনও, ৩৩৮ ওসিকে বদলির প্রস্তাব ইসিতে

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification