2023 will be the warmest yr on record: EU

European Union scientists said yesterday that 2023 would be the warmest year on record, as global mean temperature for the first 11 months of the year hit the highest level on record, 1.46°C (34.63°F) above the 1850-1900 average.

The temperature for January-November period was 0.13°C higher than the average for the same period in 2016, currently the warmest calendar year on record, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

November 2023 was the warmest November on record globally, with an average surface air temperature of 14.22°C, 0.85°C above the 1991-2020 average for November and 0.32°C above the previous warmest November, in 2020, it added.