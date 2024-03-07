2023 deadliest for migrants in 10 years: IOM

At least 8,565 people died on migration routes worldwide in 2023, making it the deadliest year since records began a decade ago, the UN's International Organization for Migration said yesterday.

"The 2023 death toll represents a tragic increase of 20 percent compared to 2022, highlighting the urgent need for action to prevent further loss of life," the IOM said in a statement.

Last year's total surpassed the previous record reached in 2016, when 8,084 people died during migration.

The Mediterranean ocean crossing continues to be the deadliest route for migrants, with at least 3,129 deaths and disappearances registered last year.

Slightly more than half of the total migrant deaths in 2023 came as a result of drowning, with nine percent caused by vehicle accidents, and seven percent in violence.