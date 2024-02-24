10 dead as fire guts Spanish tower block

At least 10 people died in a huge fire that ripped through a 14-storey tower block in Valencia, eastern Spain, and at least 14 were reported missing, with officials warning yesterday the death toll could rise.

Experts said the building was covered with flammable cladding, which could account for the rapid spread of blaze after it broke out on fourth floor around 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Dramatic images showed clouds of black smoke as the flames consumed the high-rise building of 138 flats in the western Campanar district.