Zimbabwe’s capital declares emergency over cholera

Zimbabwe has declared a state of emergency in the capital, Harare, over a cholera outbreak that has claimed dozens of lives across the country, the city's mayor said yesterday.

Harare, a city of 1.5 million people, has been badly hit by an outbreak of the disease that has affected all provinces of the southern African nation.

"We have declared a state of emergency because the situation is now very bad," Harare Mayor Ian Makone told AFP. "The disease is spreading across the city."