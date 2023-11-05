Sudan shelling kills 15

At least 15 civilians in Khartoum were killed yesterday "when shells fell on their homes", a medical source said, as paramilitary fighters battling Sudan's army claimed gains in Darfur.

The victims' bodies were taken to Al-Nau hospital in Omdurman, a district of greater Khartoum, the medical source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Fighting since April between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has raged in heavily populated areas.

The struggle between the rival generals has crippled essential services in Sudan and razed entire neighbourhoods of the capital and the vast western region of Darfur.