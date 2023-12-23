Africa & rest of the world
AFP, United Nations
Sat Dec 23, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 12:26 AM

Sudan fighting displaced over 7 million

Says UN
More than seven million people have been displaced by fighting in Sudan, the United Nations said on Thursday as more displaced people continued to flee a former safe haven.

"According to the International Organization for Migration, up to 300,000 people have fled Wad Madani in Al-Jazira state in a new wave of large-scale displacement," UN secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Another 1.5 million people have fled to neighboring countries, he added.

"These latest movements will push Sudan's displacement population to 7.1 million people, the world's largest displacement crisis," Dujarric said.

