S African parties cool towards ANC’s coalition plan

Plans by South Africa's ANC to form a government of national unity after last week's general election met a cool reception yesterday, with some potential partners reserving judgement or appearing hostile to the idea.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress won 40 percent of the vote -- its lowest score ever -- and for the first time since the advent of democracy in 1994 it needs the backing of other groups to govern. The new parliament is to meet in about 10 days and one of its first tasks will be to elect a president to form a new government.

After marathon ANC talks on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the party had decided to try to band together with a broad group of opposition parties, ranging from the far right to the hard left.

But Julius Malema, leader of the radical leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), seemed unwilling to join hands with rivals holding radically different political views.

"We can't share power with the enemy," Malema wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.