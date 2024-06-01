S Africa heads for coalition as ANC support plunges

South African parties geared up for coalition talks yesterday as the governing African National Congress (ANC) looked set to fall well short of a majority for the first time in 30 years of democracy.

While the party of the late Nelson Mandela looked likely to remain the largest political force after Wednesday's election, voters appeared to have punished the former liberation movement for years of decline.

With results in from 61.2 percent of polling stations, the ANC had 41.9 percent of votes, a precipitous drop from the 57.5 percent it secured in the last national election in 2019.

The pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA) was in second place on 23 percent. uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a new party led by former president Jacob Zuma, was at 11.7 percent and eating into ANC support, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma's home province.

MK had overtaken the Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), currently the third biggest party in parliament, which was sitting on 9.5 percent.

Political parties' share of the vote will determine the number of seats they get in the National Assembly, which then elects the next president.

That could still be the ANC's leader, incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa. However, an embarrassing showing at the polls risks fuelling a leadership challenge -- but the ANC's Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane said he would not resign.

"Nobody is going to resign ... Collectively, all of us, we still are confident that he (Ramaphosa) has to remain the president of the ANC," she told reporters at the results centre.

"The leadership of the ANC will meet, structures of the ANC will be consulted. For now we are not talking to anybody," she said.