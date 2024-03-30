S Africa bus crash kills 45 Easter pilgrims

Africa & rest of the world
A bus crash in northern South Africa killed 45 pilgrims travelling from Botswana for Easter festivities on Thursday, authorities said, with the sole survivor an eight-year-old girl currently being treated in hospital.

South African police said 31 female and 15 male Botswanan passengers died in the crash, after the driver lost control and collided with barriers on a bridge near Mamatlakala. The bus went over the bridge and hit the ground below, catching fire.

TV footage from the scene showed a wreck of mangled metal from the bus amid scattered clothes and other belongings. "Authorities are combing the scene for more bodies," police said in a statement.

