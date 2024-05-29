Africa & rest of the world
AFP, Johannesburg
Wed May 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 01:42 AM

Most Viewed

Africa & rest of the world

S Africa braces for tight polls

AFP, Johannesburg
Wed May 29, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 01:42 AM

South Africans yesterday braced for a tight general election that may loosen ruling ANC's 30-year hold on power -- with many fed up with unemployment and corruption.

For a second day, 1.6 million "special voters" including the elderly, essential workers, police and prisoners, were allowed to cast their ballots early. The rest of South Africa's 27-million registered electorate will be called on today to elect provincial legislatures and a new national parliament.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

For the first time, the African National Congress is at risk of losing its outright majority and could be forced to negotiate a coalition.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘অনির্ভরযোগ্য আচরণ’: আ. লীগ সংশ্লিষ্ট ১৪৮ অ্যাকাউন্ট-পেজ সরিয়ে দিল ফেসবুক

৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification