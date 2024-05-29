S Africa braces for tight polls

South Africans yesterday braced for a tight general election that may loosen ruling ANC's 30-year hold on power -- with many fed up with unemployment and corruption.

For a second day, 1.6 million "special voters" including the elderly, essential workers, police and prisoners, were allowed to cast their ballots early. The rest of South Africa's 27-million registered electorate will be called on today to elect provincial legislatures and a new national parliament.

For the first time, the African National Congress is at risk of losing its outright majority and could be forced to negotiate a coalition.