AFP, Nairobi
Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:01 AM

Parts of South Sudan ‘on brink of famine’: charity

Parts of South Sudan are on the "brink of famine" as the nation braces for a "horror scenario" ahead of the worst floods in decades, a British charity warned yesterday. Since it gained independence in 2011, the world's newest nation has remained plagued by instability and violence, despite rich oil reserves.

South Sudan is expected to "suffer its worst floods in 60 years that will drive parts of the country to the brink of famine," Save the Children said.

