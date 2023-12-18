Northeastern Australia hit by ‘life-threatening’ flooding

Near-record rain levels in north Queensland have caused "life-threatening" flooding, Australian authorities said yesterday, forcing the closure of Cairns airport.

Emergency services said major flooding had particularly hit the northeastern city of Cairns, a tourist hub and gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

The region's rivers were already saturated after a tropical cyclone battered the region this week, submerging highways and uprooting trees.

Amid the wild weather, a 10-year-old girl was in critical condition after being hit by lightning in south Queensland on Saturday.

Meteorologist Laura Boekel said Sunday that some areas of Queensland had seen more than 600 millimetres of rain in the previous 24 hours.

An additional 500 millimetres could fall over the next 24-hour period, she warned.

"The flash flooding is both dangerous and life-threatening as it can happen very quickly," she told a press conference.

With flood warnings issued for several areas, Queensland Premier Steven Miles warned that a weather emergency "was playing out".

"I have been speaking with people on the ground, who say they have never seen rainfall like this -- people who have lived in the state's far north for all their lives," he added.