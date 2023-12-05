Nigeria army drone strike kills 85 civilians: emergency agency

A Nigerian army drone strike accidently killed at least 85 civilians on Sunday in a village in the country's northwest Kaduna State, the state-run emergency agency said in a statement.

"The Northwest Zonal Office has received details from the local authorities that 85 dead bodies have so far been buried while search is still ongoing," National Emergency Management Agency said on its Facebook page. A spokesman on Tuesday confirmed the statement.

The army on Monday said one of its drone strikes had mistakenly hit the villagers as they were celebrating a Muslim festival. The military did not give any casualty figures, but residents said 85 were killed.