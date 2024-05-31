Africa & rest of the world
Reuters, Midrand
Fri May 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri May 31, 2024 12:45 AM

National Election: S Africa's ANC on course to lose majority

Fri May 31, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri May 31, 2024 12:45 AM

The African National Congress (ANC) yesterday looked set to lose the parliamentary majority it has held for 30 years, as partial election results suggested it would need a partner to stay in power - a first in South Africa's post-apartheid history.

If the final results confirm the loss of its majority, the ANC will be forced to make a deal with one or more other parties to govern - a situation that could lead to political volatility in the coming weeks or months.

"The ANC might have to consider forming an alliance with one of its major rivals in order to maintain its hold on power," said Andrew Bahlmann, a senior executive at M&A advisory firm Deal Leaders International. "The key area of uncertainty is the make-up of a future coalition," Bahlmann added.

