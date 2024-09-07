Kenya school dorm fire kills 17

At least 17 young children were killed in a fire that ripped through their primary school dormitory in central Kenya overnight, with initial reports yesterday indicating it was overcrowded.

The blaze in Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri county broke out at around midnight, police said, engulfing rooms where more than 150 children were sleeping.

Police said the average age of the victims was around nine. The school, which caters to some 800 children, is located in a semi-rural area around 170 kilometres (100 miles) north of the capital Nairobi.

"The bodies recovered at the scene were burnt beyond recognition," national police spokesperson Resila Onyango told AFP.

She feared that more bodies might be recovered. She said several children had been taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Many families were left waiting anxiously at the school gates to be reunited with their children.

"There has been very little information. They are telling us some children escaped but we are not being told to where," said Francis Wachira, 33, who has a daughter at the school.

An AFP journalist saw survivors wrapped in blue blankets against the cold, being loaded onto school buses.

Speaking at the scene, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said some children ended up in neighbouring homes.

"There are some children who are alive and well, but they are of course traumatised and they are in the hands of those who gave them refuge last night," said Kindiki, adding that the authorities were still piecing together information.

AFP footage showed the blackened shell of the dormitory, with its corrugated iron roof completely collapsed.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

But Kenya's National Gender and Equality Commission said initial reports indicated the dormitory was "overcrowded, in violation of safety standards" and called for an immediate inquiry.

President William Ruto, currently in Bejing for a China-Africa summit, expressed his condolences in a post on X.

Ruto instructed officials to "thoroughly investigate this horrific incident", and promised that those responsible will be "held to account".