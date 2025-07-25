Africa & rest of the world
AFP, The Hague
Fri Jul 25, 2025 01:48 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 01:49 AM

ICC convicts pair over Central Africa war crimes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) yesterday convicted a former top Central African Republic football official and a militiaman nicknamed Rambo for multiple war crimes committed during the country's civil war in 2013 and 2014.

Ex-sports minister Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona was a senior leader of mainly Christian militias as the country slid into civil war, while Alfred Yekatom, a former MP, commanded them on the ground.

The ICC sentenced Yekatom to 15 years behind bars for 20 war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder and torture.

Ngaissona received a sentence of 12 years for 28 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Their militia, known as anti-Balaka or "anti-machete", were formed as vigilante self-defence groups after mainly Muslim rebels called the Seleka stormed the capital Bangui and removed then-president Francois Bozize, a Christian.

