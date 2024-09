A bus swerved into a river in southern Ethiopia on Wednesday killing at least 28 people and seriously injuring 19 others, local authorities said.

"So far, 28 people have died in the accident and 19 others have been seriously injured," local authorities in Wolaita, which lies about 400 kilometres (around 250 miles) south of the capital Addis Ababa, said on Facebook, adding that search operations were continuing.