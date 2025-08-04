Africa & rest of the world
AFP, Sydney
Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:23 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:27 AM

Australian state seeks to enshrine work from home in law

The premier of the Australian state of Victoria announced Saturday plans to enshrine working from home in law, saying it should be "a right, not a request".

Under Jacinta Allan's plan, workers would be entitled to work from home at least two days per week, if the job allows.

"We're doing that because we know what the evidence tells us -- workers are more productive, it saves time for families, it saves money for families," Allan said, launching the proposed policy at the Labor Party's state conference.

"This change will mean that any worker who can reasonably do their job from home has the right to do so for at least two days a week."

 

