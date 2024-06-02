Africa & rest of the world
ANC loses majority in South Africa

South Africa's ruling ANC faced a search for allies to help it form a new government yesterday after it lost its three-decade-old absolute majority in a watershed election.

With 99 percent of the votes from Wednesday's election counted, President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress had only 40 percent, a catastrophic slump from the 57.5 it won in 2019.

The party has enjoyed an absolute majority since 1994, when liberation leader Nelson Mandela led the nation out of white-minority rule and into democracy.

The ANC must now either negotiate a coalition government, or at least persuade other parties to back Ramaphosa's re-election in parliament to allow him to form a minority government reliant on other parties for support to pass budgets and legislation.

