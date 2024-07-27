Africa & rest of the world
AFP, Johannesburg
Sat Jul 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 12:06 AM

Most Viewed

Africa & rest of the world

95 Libyans detained at suspected military camp

Say South African police
AFP, Johannesburg
Sat Jul 27, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 12:06 AM

South Africa authorities rounded up 95 Libyans in a raid yesterday at a farm that appeared to have been converted into a military training base, police said.

The early morning raid was near the town of White River in the northeastern province of Mpumalanga, about 360 kilometres (220 miles) east of Johannesburg, they said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The place, which was initially designated as a training site, appears to have been converted into an illegal military training base," police said in a statement.

"The 95 individuals taken into custody are all Libyan nationals and are currently being questioned by the relevant authorities."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আবু সাঈদ নিহত: পুলিশের গুলির উল্লেখ নেই এফআইআরে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আবু সাঈদ নিহত: পুলিশের গুলির উল্লেখ নেই এফআইআরে

‘আমি মাত্র মামলা দায়ের করেছি। তদন্তকারী কর্মকর্তা তথ্য যাচাই করবেন।’

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

একদফা দাবিতে বিএনপির ‘জাতীয় ঐক্যের’ ডাক

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification