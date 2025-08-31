Africa & rest of the world
Reuters
Sun Aug 31, 2025 02:44 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 02:53 AM

Most Viewed

Africa & rest of the world
Africa & rest of the world

70 killed as migrant boat capsizes off West Africa

Sun Aug 31, 2025 02:44 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 02:53 AM
Reuters
Sun Aug 31, 2025 02:44 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 02:53 AM

At least 70 people were killed when a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of West Africa, Gambia's foreign affairs ministry said late on Friday, in one of the deadliest accidents in recent years along a popular migration route to Europe.

Another 30 people are feared dead after the vessel, believed to have departed from Gambia and carrying mostly Gambian and Senegalese nationals, sank off the coast of Mauritania early on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It was carrying an estimated 150 passengers, 16 of whom had been rescued.

The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to the Canary Islands, typically used by African migrants trying to reach Spain, is one of the world's deadliest.

More than 46,000 irregular migrants reached the Canary Islands last year, a record, according to the EU. More than 10,000 died attempting the journey, a 58% increase over 2023, according to the rights group Caminando Fronteras.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সাপাহার এখন ৩ হাজার কোটি টাকার আমের বাজার

ধানের জন্য বিখ্যাত নওগাঁ জেলা। তবে গত ১০ বছরে আম চাষের জন্য খ্যাতি অর্জন করেছে। বদলে গেছে নওগাঁর কৃষি মানচিত্র।

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

চবিতে মধ্যরাতে স্থানীয়দের সঙ্গে শিক্ষার্থীদের সংঘর্ষ, আহত শতাধিক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে