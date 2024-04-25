7 arrested in Australian ‘terrorism’ raids

Australian police arrested seven teenagers in a wave of anti-terror raids yesterday, with top officers claiming the network may have been plotting an attack and posed an "unacceptable risk" to the public.

More than 400 officers were involved in searches at 13 locations across Sydney following the non-fatal stabbing of an Assyrian bishop last week.

A 16-year-old boy was already in custody for that attack but police said seven more "religiously motivated" juveniles that were part of a "wider network of associates and peers" have now been arrested.

Deputy police commissioner Dave Hudson said "intense" surveillance of the network painted an alarming picture that demanded immediate action.

"Their behaviour, whilst under surveillance, led us to believe that, if they were to commit any act, we would not be able to prevent that," he told reporters after the raids.