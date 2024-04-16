4 injured in Sydney church stabbing

Man arrested

Four people are being treated for "non-life threatening injuries" after a stabbing at a live-streamed church service in Sydney yesterday, the latest knife attack to rock the city.

Australian police said they had arrested one man, after a member of the congregation at an Assyrian church rushed at the dais and slashed at the bishop, causing pandemonium.

Amid the panic and screams, several churchgoers rushed to safety while others tried to subdue the attacker.

The ambulance service told AFP that four men aged between 20 and 70 were being treated for injuries, including lacerations.

"The injured individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated by New South Wales Ambulance paramedics before being conveyed to hospital," police added. "A male was arrested and remains in police custody."

The incident came two days after a man with a knife killed six at a shopping mall in the east of Sydney.

AFP verified video of yesterday's attack as being taken at the Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney's western suburb of Wakeley.

The neighbourhood is a hub for Sydney's small Christian Assyrian community, many of whom fled persecution and war in Iraq and Syria.

There were tense scenes outside the church after the attack, with hundreds of members of the local community trying to make their way past a phalanx of riot police to reach the suspect.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw projectiles being hurled, before police with riot shields and armour pushed the protesters away from the church.

"He has been removed from the church and taken to an undisclosed location," police said. They urged the public to avoid the area amid "a large police response."