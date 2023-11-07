1.6 million children at risk of hunger: UN

Africa & rest of the world
AFP, Nairobi
Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:00 AM

More than 1.6 million children aged under five will suffer from malnutrition next year in South Sudan, following a surge in waterborne diseases due to flooding, the UN's World Food Programme said yesterday.

The world's newest nation has endured deadly conflict, natural disasters, economic malaise and relentless political infighting since it won independence from Sudan in 2011.

As flooding becomes an annual affair in some parts of the country, people living in waterlogged areas have struggled to access food while also grappling with the spread of disease.

