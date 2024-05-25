Hundreds feared dead in Papua New Guinea village

Hundreds are feared dead after a massive landslide flattened dozens of homes and buried families alive in a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea (PNG) early yesterday, a resident said.

More than 50 homes, many with people still asleep inside, were buried when the landslide hit Kaokalam village around 3:00 am, villager Ninga Role told Reuters by phone. The death toll was nearly 300, among them his brother and cousin, he said.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp and other local media reported that more than 100 people had been killed. One man who turned back to try to save his two children was buried along with his extended family, Role said.

Social media footage posted by Role showed people clambering over rocks, uprooted trees and mounds of dirt searching for survivors. Women can be heard weeping in the background.

"It's very impossible, the area covered by the landslide is large and there are rocks and trees everywhere," Role said. "It's very difficult to get them out."

The village is in Enga province, about 600 km (370 miles) north of the capital Port Moresby. Prime Minister James Marape said in a statement he had yet to be fully briefed but that authorities were responding to the disaster.