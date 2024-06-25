US Trafficking in Persons report: Bangladesh remains at Tier 2

Bangladesh has intensified efforts against human trafficking but inefficiency and complicity of officials are hindering the country's success on the issue, according to an annual US State Department report.

This was stated in the US Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report 2024 launched Monday evening (Dhaka time) by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The report put Bangladesh at Tier 2 indicating that the country has not fully met the minimum standards for eradicating trafficking but has demonstrated significant efforts towards it.

This is the fifth consecutive year since 2020 that Bangladesh has maintained its position in Tier 2.

The countries that fully comply with the Trafficking in Persons Act's minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking fall under Tier 1, while the countries under Tier 3 neither satisfy the minimum standards nor demonstrate a significant effort to come into compliance.

Countries in Tier 3 are subject to potential non-humanitarian and non-trade sanctions.

According to the TIP Report 2024, the Bangladesh government demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared to the previous report.

"These efforts included increasing investigations, prosecutions, and convictions against traffickers. The government formally adopted victim identification guidelines for front-line officials and identified more victims of trafficking," it said.

It said although the government increased law enforcement efforts, it did not take adequate steps to address internal trafficking crimes – including sex trafficking and forced child labour – and official complicity.

According to the report, both practices remained pervasive, and authorities continued to conflate human trafficking with migrant smuggling.

The report also said officials lacked a technical understanding of human trafficking and frequently conflated it with migrant smuggling or fraudulent labour practices.

"Some officials downplayed or denied the existence of human trafficking, particularly internal trafficking crimes in Bangladesh, including child sex trafficking and bonded labour."

In cross-border cases, Bangladeshi officials struggled to coordinate with foreign investigative agencies, request and collect international evidence, and extradite suspected traffickers, likely resulting in underreporting of transnational cases.

The report said the government did not acknowledge official complicity in human trafficking and did not report any investigations, prosecutions, or convictions of government employees complicit in human trafficking crimes.

However, he said, corruption and official complicity in trafficking crimes remained significant concerns, inhibiting law enforcement and judicial action.

"The political and financial connections of the accused sometimes determined which cases law enforcement and prosecutors investigated and tried in court. Courts failed to investigate or prosecute suspects with political ties, and some judges dismissed cases because of political pressure or a desire to maintain case disposal rates."