Shift focus on polls from other issues: Fakhrul to govt

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today called upon the interim government to shift its focus on holding a participatory and credible national election from other issues.

Speaking at a discussion, he also urged Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus to remain alert so that people's affection and respect for him are not diminished.

"Focus on the election without paying attention to other issues," the BNP leader said, addressing the government.

He also said there is no alternative to holding a fair, neutral, inclusive and acceptable election to ensure the country's survival and progress.

The National People's Party organised the programme at Dhaka Reporter's Unity to mark its 17th founding anniversary.

Fakhrul said the interim government has formed a search committee for the constitution of the Election Commission.

"We expected that they (govt) would consult political parties before forming it, although we do not think this is a major issue, as we hope the committee will fulfill its responsibilities properly," he said.

The BNP leader said this government lacks political desire, as its head has clearly stated he has no political ambitions.

"I want to say to Dr Muhammad Yunus that you are highly respected worldwide, and the people of Bangladesh deeply love and respect you. They want that to continue. My request is that you stay vigilant to ensure your position is not undermined."