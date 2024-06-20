BNP undermined national interest by fostering hostile relations with India: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has blamed the BNP for undermining national interests by fostering hostile relations with India.

"The country has suffered because of BNP's hostile relationship with India. We [Awami League] always want to maintain a balanced diplomacy. The current government does not protect relationships [with any country] by sacrificing the national interest."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks today in a joint meeting at AL's central office in the capital.

"If any [bilateral] issues arise with India, we will solve those on the negotiation table. Many such issues are now in the past, like the ones relating to chhitmahal [enclave] and the border security."

About the flood in Sylhet, Quader said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is regularly inquiring about the situation.

"As the flood situation in Sylhet has turned dire, Awami League leaders and activists have to participate in relief and rescue operations."

He urged local public representatives to help the flood-affected people as much as possible.

Before the start of the meeting, Quader spoke to journalists about the preparations and arrangements for the upcoming 75th foundation anniversary of the Awami League.

The programmes will include a procession from the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh to Dhanmondi 32 at 3:00pm tomorrow, a cultural programme at Rabindra Sarobar on Sunday evening, and placing wreaths before Bangabandhu's portrait at Dhanmondi 32 on Monday morning.

Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni, Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nashim, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, and others were also present at the meeting.