BNP for polls roadmap in 2 to 3 months

The party may take to streets if govt doesn’t do so, say BNP leaders after standing committee meeting

Unless the interim government issues a roadmap to the next election in two to three months, the BNP may take to the streets in March or April next year, say top leaders of the party.

Members of the party's standing committee made the decision at a meeting on Monday night participated by BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman through a video link.

"As there is no roadmap to the election, we see chaos in almost every sector. Prices of essentials are skyrocketing while the law and order situation has not improved," Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, a standing committee member, told The Daily Star yesterday.

Several other leaders said at the meeting that the government should take what can be considered a logical duration of time, preferably not longer than a year, to hold the election, according to sources.

Most of the standing committee members then said the BNP must put pressure on the government to hold the election by March or April. But one of them said the August-September period would be more logical.

BNP delegations have met the chief adviser three times and demanded election. The party earlier told reporters that it would give the interim administration a logical period of time.

But the top leaders now believe that the interim government wants to prolong its stay in power.

"The advisers' statements focus on reforms rather than elections. This shows an intention to delay the election," said a leader.

At a discussion yesterday, Mirza Abbas, a standing committee member, said the government must immediately announce the election schedule and a clear outline of its reform plans.

"You cannot do whatever you wish while keeping the nation in the dark. The people won't accept this government for long…. We want to believe that this government will give the nation a ray of hope. But do not act in ways that make the people lose trust in you," he said.

At least three standing committee members confirmed to this correspondent that Abbas' comments reflected the discussions of Monday's meeting.

Some of the standing committee members heavily criticised certain advisers and demanded that the BNP publicly denounce them.

Others said the interim government should focus more on prices of essentials and the law and order situation.

Information Adviser Nahid Islam's comment that the national election will be held after the reforms are done was discussed.

It is not clear how the reforms will be made and how long it will take, said several leaders.

Yesterday, Abbas said, "We see no signs of reform. You don't talk about elections. If we mention the election, you tell us that we are eager to go to power. But if we say you're holding onto power by avoiding discussions on election, what would your reply be? Don't deceive the nation. The people won't just sit back and watch."

The BNP believes that pro-Awami League bureaucrats are getting posted to important positions because of Adviser Ali Imam Majumdar. The party may soon demand his resignation.

If he is an adviser, a free and fair election will not be possible, said several leaders.

Some said the Jamaat had been spreading propaganda against the BNP since early August.

The standing committee members also decided to propose the names of individuals who should be in the Election Commission.