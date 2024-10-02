AL shouldn’t be barred from polls

Says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir believes the Awami League should neither be barred from the national election nor be banned as a "fascist political party", as both actions would undermine democratic practices.

He made the remarks in an interview with UNB yesterday.

Fakhrul, however, expressed doubt about the AL's prospects for a strong comeback in the political arena, saying the party became politically bankrupt and increasingly isolated from the public and younger generations due to its anti-people activities and heavy reliance on state forces and bureaucracy during its time in power.

He urged political parties to remain vigilant and act responsibly, expressing concerns about a potential 1/11-style depoliticisation plot by both local and international actors.

This is the first instalment of a three-part series based on the interview with Fakhrul, in which he has talked on many issues, including the current political situation, government's reform initiatives, the national election, BNP's future plans, and the party's council.

"Why should the Awami League be excluded from the polls if we truly want democracy? If an old political party like the Awami League wants to participate in the polls, people should have the chance to determine their fate," Fakhrul said, in a sharp disagreement with those advocating for barring the AL from the next national election.

Based on his understanding and perceptions of the Awami League, the BNP leader said it is likely that the party will take part in the election under the current interim government. "After such a big incident and a changeover in 1975, Awami League didn't boycott the election. It joined the polls, and I think that was the right strategy."

Fakhrul said boycotting elections is not always the right approach for democratic parties. " ... Elections can sometimes be boycotted as part of a movement, as we have done, and that was a valid decision. However, when a party faces challenges, there are several avenues for recovery and participating in elections is one of those."

He also said the tendency to demand the banning of political parties or to exclude particular parties from elections stems from a flawed political culture. "For instance, banning Jamaat-e-Islami was not a justified decision. What has been the outcome? Jamaat has now returned to politics. So, I don't believe it was a right move for the government to impose such a decision."

Fakhrul, however, said he believes people will reject the AL, even if it joins the polls, for what he said were its nefarious activities and brutal suppression of democratic movements.

In response to a query about the possibility of banning the AL for 10 years under a draft amendment to the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973, he acknowledged that this action has been proposed within a legal framework, suggesting that Sheikh Hasina's party could be banned for crimes against humanity.

"However, I am not sure how appropriate this would be from a democratic perspective," he added.

The BNP leader recalled that both the Nazi Party in Germany and Mussolini's National Fascist Party in Italy were banned. "In my opinion, democracy should function in a democratic manner, and democratic practices must remain operational. While a fascist party can be banned, how can we guarantee that it won't resurface in a different guise? Look at what is happening in the Western world; pro-Nazi parties are coming to the fore."

Fakhrul stated that if political practice is unhindered, people will respond to any party's misdeeds and will find ways to address the actions of a fascist party. "Personally, I am not in favour of banning the Awami League, nor do I support the banning of any political party."

The interim government has recently prepared a draft to amend the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973, which introduces a provision that allows the banning of a political party for up to 10 years for committing crimes against humanity and genocide.

Fakhrul said the AL's greatest loss is its diminishing connection with people and their trust, particularly among the younger generation. "While the Awami League may continue to engage in politics, it remains uncertain whether the party can effectively reconnect with the public and regain their trust in the near future."

He said no single party can take credit for the student-led mass uprising, as it was a spontaneous movement involving people from all walks of life, driven by their pent-up anger against the regime.

He also noted that certain political parties and factions are attempting to malign the BNP in various ways. "This is a result of conspiracies by both local and international actors. We once again sense depoliticisation and malicious plots reminiscent of 1/11. We, therefore, must remain vigilant, as a government in Bangladesh cannot operate effectively without the involvement of politics."

The BNP leader stated that the country should be governed by those who have a genuine connection with people, rather than by a select group of intellectuals, bureaucrats and technocrats.