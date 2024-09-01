Yunus to sit with all govt secretaries

Prof Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the interim government, will sit for a meeting with all secretaries of the government on Wednesday at 11:00am.

Sources of the Chief Adviser's office said the meeting will be held at the Chief Adviser's office. There are 55 ministries and divisions in the government.

A letter is to be sent to all ministries and divisions on Sunday regarding this meeting. It is the first meeting of the chief advisor with all the secretaries since the formation of the interim government on August 8. Before this, the chief advisor had a meeting with the secretaries of 25 ministries on August 12.

Normally, the general situation of the country is discussed in such meetings with secretaries, as well as a few important government agenda points. Sources said that there is no detailed agenda for this meeting as it is a different type of government this time.

Sources at the secretariat associated with the meeting told The Daily Star that the central government administration and field administration did not work in harmony after the current government took over. After the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina, government institutions in various parts of the country, including the district and upazila levels, have been subjected to unprecedented attacks. In the meeting with secretaries, the chief adviser may seek advice on how to bring the administrative work across the country back to normal as soon as possible. At the same time, Prof Yunus will directly give instructions to the secretaries regarding what his government is thinking about these issues.

According to another source, the priority of the government is to keep the situation normal and make the government more visible to the people. After that, the government wants to start the reform work they have promised to the people. To do these things, the top officials in the administration need to be proactive.

But due to the unusual circumstances, it was not possible for the government to act accordingly during the the last month. The chief adviser seems to be trying to create that atmosphere through the secretarial meeting.

Besides the law and order situation, financial order, recovery of illegal weapons, prevention of corruption, issues related to agriculture and food management, and energy sectors issues may get importance in the meeting, said secretariat sources.