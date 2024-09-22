Work together to save rivers

Says Rizwana

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has emphasised the need to protect Bangladesh's rivers and recover those that have been encroached upon.

Strict enforcement of laws will be initiated for this purpose, and public cooperation is essential, she said yesterday.

She also mentioned that cost-effective plans will be developed to clean rivers, and a campaign against polythene and plastic will be launched.

The adviser made these remarks as the chief guest at a special event held at Bangladesh Tourism Corporation, on the occasion of World Rivers Day 2024 and the presentation of the River Award 2024.

She highlighted that rivers are not only natural resources but also deeply connected to our culture and livelihoods. To ensure a healthy environment for future generations, it is crucial to make the rivers pollution-free.

She also urged everyone to work together to protect and clean the rivers.

At the event, three individuals were honoured with the Mark Angelo River Award 2024 for their significant contributions to river conservation.