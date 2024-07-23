Won't spare BNP-Jamaat this time: PM

Businesses urge quick restoration of normalcy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday warned that the government will not spare the "BNP-Jamaat clique" this time so easily like in the past, reports UNB.

"They are trying to carry out terrorist activities during the curfew. Who are these people? They are not unknown faces. You saw BNP extended its support, and convicted criminal Tarique Rahman who tried to kill me through grenade attack gave the order [to carry out violence]," she said.

Branding Islami Chhatra Shibir as a militant organisation, she accused it of being involved in destruction in a planned way.

The PM made the remarks during a meeting with leading businesspeople at her office.

Referring to past destructive activities like arson attacks by "BNP-Jamaat clique," including those in 2013-14, she said her government had taken steps as per the law, according to the UNB report.

"We ensured punishment for many of them, but after getting out of jail, they are showing their old face again. This time we will not spare them so easily like in the past," she said.

Hasina, also the ruling Awami League president, said the country will return to normal very soon with gradual relaxation of the ongoing curfew, imposed on Friday night in the wake of a massive nationwide unrest centring quota reform protests.

"I want to improve the situation quickly, and we have already been able to calm down the situation. The curfew will be relaxed more in the coming days."

The PM said the government was forced to impose curfew to save the lives and properties of the people.

According to The Daily Star count, at least 146 people have been killed across the country since Tuesday, although the death toll may rise. Also, dozens of public and private establishments, including BTV centre and two Metro stations, and scores of vehicles were vandalised or burned or both.

"Many people wanted to tell we have deployed army against the students. I am doing politics and I have come here after doing student politics. We have tried till the last moment to resolve the matter politically. After that we have been forced to deploy the army."

Students are the most sensitive subjects, and the government has to look after the students and their security, she said adding that the government had tried to provide them security by the police and other law enforcement agencies.

When destructive activities began, the students said they were not involved with those activities. They also condemned those activities, she said.

"Only then did we deploy the army. We did not deploy the army before that," the PM said, adding that she is worried about the trade and commerce of the country in the wake of the situation.

"I have invited you here and we need your support and cooperation to run trade and commerce," she told the businesspeople.

Talking about a rumour that she had left the country, she said, "Sheikh Hasina never flees."

She said that when she sits with businesspeople, she does see who is in favour of BNP or who is in favour of Jamaat. "I know everyone. I never identify businesspeople based on their party affiliations, because I love my country."

Regarding business communities' demand for opening mills and factories, she said the government will allow those to open once it is convinced that there is no risk in a particular area.

"You can also reopen your factories and mills if you want at your own peril. If anything happens, you will be responsible for that," she said.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, BGMEA President Abdul Mannan Kochi, Banks Association of Bangladesh (BAB) President Nazrul Islam Majumder, Shop Owners Association President Helal Uddin, BKMEA leader Mohammad Hatem, Basundhara Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Syed Nasim Manzur of Apex, and Pran Group Chairman Ahsan Khan Chowdhury also spoke.

A documentary on the recent carnage was screened at the programme.

After a halt to businesses activities due to violence and curfew, the businesses yesterday demanded a quick restoration of the normal business environment and internet services as losses pile up.

Goods transport, production, sales, financial transactions in banks and even in the financial mobile services remain halted.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam led the business delegation to place their demand.

After the meeting, FBCCI Senior Vice-President Md Amin Helaly said they mainly placed three demands to the PM -- restoration of normalcy in business, restoration of the internet service and normalcy in transport of essential goods.

Garment factory and textile mill owners demanded that the government allow them to open their units.

Nearly 450 heads or representatives of trade bodies, business chambers, individual businessman from the capital, divisions and districts joined the 2-hour meeting from 3:00pm.

BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi said they are counting losses every day as their factories remain closed.

Nasim Manzur of Apex wanted to know at the meeting if the intelligence agencies gave any alert about the unrest.

"If not, it should be investigated why they have failed," he said.