Why shouldn't people killed in mass protests be declared 'national heroes': HC

The High Court today issued a rule asking the government authorities concerned to explain why they should not be directed to declare those killed in mass protests between July 16 to August 5 as "national heroes", and those injured or arrested as "freedom fighters".

In the rule, the court asked the authorities to show causes as to why they should not be ordered to rehabilitate the families of the victims and to give monthly benefits to the injured and arrested during the movement — like given to 1971 freedom fighters.

The HC bench of Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Molla and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Mohammad Ali Nazir Shaheen, a resident of Chittagong's Nasirabad Housing Society, seeking necessary directives.

Senior lawyer Zainul Abedin and Advocate Raihan Alam appeared for the writ petitioner during the hearing.