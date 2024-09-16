US funding to assist Bangladesh towards a more inclusive, democratic course: Embassy

From 2021-2026, USAID has committed nearly $1 billion to help improve the lives of the Bangladeshi people, the US Embassy in Dhaka said today.

During the US delegation's recent visit, USAID signed a development agreement worth over $200 million with the interim government to support Bangladesh in advancing development, strengthening governance, expanding trade, and creating greater opportunities for the Bangladeshis to build a brighter and more prosperous future.

This newest tranche of funding will assist Bangladesh as it charts a more inclusive, equitable and democratic course for its people, said the US Embassy.

The officials discussed ways to support inclusive economic opportunities for the people of Bangladesh, ensure financial stability, and strengthen democratic governance.

The US interagency delegation held meetings with key advisers for the Bangladesh Interim Government, including Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain, and Finance and Commerce Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed on Sunday.

The US delegation included Department of Treasury Assistant Secretary Brent Neiman, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Änjali Kaur, and Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch.