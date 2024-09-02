Two security personnel stabbed dead at S Alam Coal Power Plant

Two security personnel were stabbed to death by robbers at the S Alam Coal Power Plant in Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila early today, police said.

The deceased were identified as 52-year-old Sarwar Alam, assistant security in-charge, and 22-year-old Rashed Jawardar, a security guard.

Officer-in-Charge of Banshkhali Police Station Toffazal Hossen confirmed the incident.

According to police, the two security staffers managed to catch two robbers around 2:50am when they entered the SS Power Plant, a joint venture of S Alam Group and SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction of China, at Gandamara union in Banshkhali.

At one stage of the scuffle, the robbers stabbed them, leaving them critically injured, police said adding that the criminals managed to flee the scene.

The two security personnel were pronounced dead after they were rushed to Banshkhali Upazila Health Complex.

S Alam Group has installed a 1,224-megawatt coal-fired power plant at Pashchim Gandamara, Banshkhali. The SS Power I Plant is a joint venture of six companies, with S Alam Group holding 70 percent of the equity, along with SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Corporation and HTG Development Group Co Ltd, China, according to the official website of S Alam Group.