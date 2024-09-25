Steps to start negotiations with India over water sharing soon: Rizwana

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Water Resources, announced today that Bangladesh will soon take steps to engage in negotiations with India regarding its water rights and share of the common rivers.

The negotiations will be held after considering public input, and the outcomes will be shared with the people.

Rizwana Hasan made these remarks at a seminar titled "Bangladesh's Fair Share of Water in Shared Rivers," held at the conference hall of the Pani Bhaban in the capital, in observance of World Rivers Day.

She emphasised that while the issue of sharing international river waters is complex, the exchange of essential information, such as rainfall data and the location of structures, is critical and should not be politicised.

This exchange can help prevent damage to lives and property.

She further noted that a country cannot approach an international court unilaterally on such matters; both nations must be involved.

"Sharing rainfall data is a humanitarian issue, crucial for saving lives. Bangladesh's claims will be made clearly and strongly," she added.

On the international river water rights, she stressed the importance of protecting the country's internal rivers, describing them as living entities that must be collectively preserved.

The seminar was presided over by Mihir Biswas, convenor of the World Rivers Day Celebration Council, and moderated by Md. Alamgir Kabir, General Secretary of BAPA.

The keynote presentation was delivered by Md Ejaz, Director of the River and Delta Research Center.

Other speakers included Md Shahidul Islam, professor of geography and environment at Dhaka University, and Shamsul Huda, executive director of the Association for Land Reform and Development.

Researchers, environmentalists, and government officials participated in the seminar.