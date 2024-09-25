News
Six arrested for murder of army officer in Cox's Bazar

Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 25, 2024 06:00 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 07:13 PM
Photo: ISPR

Members of the Bangladesh Army, in a combing operation, arrested six people from Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar today for their involvement in the killing of Lt Tanjim Sarwar Nirjon.

Lt Tanjim, 23, was stabbed to death during a drive to prevent a robbery incident in the upazila in the early hours of Tuesday. The army conducted the drive based on intelligence information around 3:00am that day.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the arrest of six in a press release.

The arrestees are identified as Babul Prokash, 44, Helal Uddin, 34, Anowar Hakim, 28, Arif Ullah, 25, Ziabul Karim, 45, and Md Hossain, 39.

The army team also recovered two local firearms, 11 rounds of different types of ammunition, a knife used for the killing, a pick-up, and a motorbike.

