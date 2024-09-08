Shipbreaking yard explosion victim dies in Dhaka burn institute

A worker died early today, hours after he sustained burn injuries in an explosion at a shipbreaking yard in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila.

Ahmed Ullah, 38, was declared dead around 1:00am while being taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery from Chattogram, said Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

The victim was among the eight workers who were sent to the hospital in Dhaka, he added. The other victims are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Of them, Barkat Ullah had 60 percent burns, Anwar Hossain had 25 percent burns, Al Amin had 80 percent burns, Zahangir Alam had 70 percent burns, Habib had 45 percent burns, Abul Kashem had 70 percent burns and Khairul Islam had 80 percent burns. They are all in critical condition.

Tariqul Islam also said that Ahmed Ullah had 90 percent burns on his body.

Twelve workers sustained burn injuries in the blast at a shipbreaking yard in Chattogram's Sitakunda around 12:00pm yesterday.