Richard Cash, co-developer of Oral Rehydration Therapy, passes at 83

Richard Cash, co-developer of the Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORT), passed away on October 22 in Boston at the age of 83, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of service and innovation that transformed healthcare worldwide, said a BRAC press release today.

"BRAC is deeply saddened by the passing of Richard Allan Cash, a distinguished public health researcher, co-developer of the Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORT), and a steadfast friend of Bangladesh," the release said.

Born on June 9, 1941, Cash's contributions to Bangladesh extended beyond healthcare. A dedicated supporter of Bangladesh's independence, he was honoured with the "Friends of Liberation War Honour" for his instrumental role in rallying international support for the cause.

He remained a close ally of the country, playing a pivotal role in the founding of BRAC USA in 2006, where he served as a Board member for nearly two decades, said the press release.

An American by birth, Cash fondly said, "Bangladesh is my second home," a sentiment he lived by for decades. His profound connection to the country began in the 1970s when he chose to serve at the Cholera Research Laboratory (now icddr,b) in Dhaka.

At a time when diarrhoeal diseases claimed lives of one in five children in Bangladesh, Cash co-developed Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORT), a breakthrough treatment that has saved millions of lives globally.

The therapy's impact was further amplified in the 1980s through BRAC's Oral Therapy Extension Programme (OTEP), which trained 12.5 million Bangladeshi mothers in its use, cutting the child mortality rate by half, the release said.

Paying respect to the memory of Cash, Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC, expressed his condolences: "Richard's dedication to improving public health, particularly in low-resource settings, was marked by his humility, compassion, and tireless advocacy for equitable healthcare. His legacy will inspire future generations of health professionals, reminding us that simple, cost-effective solutions can have a transformative impact on global health. Personally, I have lost a mentor and a friend whose advice, guidance, wisdom and sense of humour I will miss dearly."

Shameran Abed, executive director of BRAC International, also paid his tribute: "I am devastated to learn of Richard's passing. Much will be written and said about his work, which has saved the lives of millions of children around the world. Behind this extraordinary legacy was a most unassuming man deeply committed to serving the poor, a champion of BRAC and the people of Bangladesh. Richard was my father's closest friend for almost five decades and he became a deeply loved and cherished member of our family, someone who was with us through every important milestone in our lives. We have not only lost a giant in the field of public health, but our family, and the broader BRAC family, have lost our dearest friend."

Cash's groundbreaking work in public health earned him international recognition, including the 2006 "Prince Mahidol Award" and the "Fries Prize for Improving Health" in 2011. His academic contributions spanned over 40 years as a teacher at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, where he trained future generations of public health professionals.

Cash's legacy of compassion and healthcare innovation will continue to save lives in Bangladesh and beyond, ensuring that his contributions resonate for generations to come.