Rain forecast countrywide for next 24 hours; low pressure in Bay of Bengal

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain across the country with moderately heavy to heavy rainfalls at parts of Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," BMD said in its latest bulletin.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area has formed over West-central Bay and adjoining Northwest Bay. The axis of monsoon troughs runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam of India across northern part of Bangladesh, BMD said. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, it added.

It said the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country in next 24 hours. The wind direction and speed in Dhaka will be west or northwesterly at eight to 12 kilometres per hour.

The met office has recorded the country's highest rainfall of 76mm in Nilphamari's Dimla in the 24 hours until 6:00am today, while Dhaka experienced 11mm of rainfall.