Rahul, others briefly detained during protest

New Delhi police briefly detained Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition members yesterday as they protested a controversial revised electoral roll in Bihar and alleged "vote theft" by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The credibility of elections has rarely been questioned in recent decades in the world's most populous democracy. Some analysts say the opposition accusations could damage Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he navigates one of the toughest periods of his 11 years in office, reports Reuters.

The opposition members were taken into custody midway while marching from the parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi as they protested the roll revision, Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.